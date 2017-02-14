Sinfonietta plays at Wy’east Feb. 17, 19

On Feb. 17 and 19, Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta presents the tone poem “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius, the “Pathetique” Symphony by Tchaikovsky, and a special appearance by oboist/author Blair Tindall performing Mozart’s lyrical Oboe Concerto.

Concert times are 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 19. Both performances are in the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 for students and children. Tickets are available at the door and through brownpapertickets.com, via gorgeorchestra.org.

Tchaikovsky’s 6th symphony was premiered just prior to the composer’s death and is filled with memorable themes and a wide range of emotions, as well as brilliant orchestral writing. Sibelius’ “Finlandia” has been an audience favorite for over a century, evoking the landscape of the composer’s beloved homeland and filled with color and nobility.

Tindall is, in addition to being a soloist, orchestral and studio musician, the author of “Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs, and Classical Music,” a no-holds-barred expose of the world of classical musicians. Tindall’s book formed the basis for a popular series on Amazon Prime.