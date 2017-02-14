Truck Fire

Hood River Fire Department’s Adam Wheat applies water to a vehicle engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon on the westbound exit 62 on-ramp to Interstate 84. The older model Ford Ranger is owned by Cody Razo, 22, of Portland, the sole occupant, who escaped injury. Lt. Paul Henke of Hood River Fire Department said the vehicle was too heavily damaged to determine the cause. HRFD and Westside Fire both responded; jointly they used a tank of water and a tank of retardant to quell the fire. According to Oregon State Patrol, Razo could not recall the plate number and no VIN’s were legible at the time. Guzman Brothers recovered the vehicle and the driver was given a ride to Portland by a passerby.