‘Writing Memories’ workshop rescheduled

Memoirist Carolyn Wood will facilitate a creative writing workshop called Writing Memories for the Next Generation on Feb. 23 at the Hood River Library. The workshop will run from 2-3:30 p.m. and focus developing a creative nonfiction piece.

In this workshop participants will explore how they can write to remember and to recapture childhood memories to share with another generation. The group will look at a few short samples from other writers and then generate their own memory-material to mine for stories. Wood will lead a guided visualization of one experience from participants’ memory, and then the group will write for 20 to 25 minutes uninterrupted. Sharing is voluntary. The workshop will end with some ideas for continuing memory-writing practice.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info @hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.

In preparation for the workshop, participants are encouraged to bring one or two old photos that reflect a particular time in their lives that holds stories they want to share. Participants may also make a rough sketch of an early childhood neighborhood.