Death Notices for Feb. 18: Audrey Franklin; Frank Whitesell and Loran R. Simantel

Audrey Franklin
Audrey Franklin, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care center Feb. 14, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Frank Whitesell
Frank M. Whitesell, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Feb. 13, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Loran R. Simantel
Loran R. Simantel, age 80, a resident of Moro, Ore., passed away Feb. 15, 2017, at a hospital in The Dalles, Ore. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
