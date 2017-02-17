0

Death Notices for Feb. 18: Audrey Franklin; Frank Whitesell and Loran R. Simantel

As of Friday, February 17, 2017

Audrey Franklin

Audrey Franklin, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care center Feb. 14, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Frank Whitesell

Frank M. Whitesell, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Feb. 13, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Loran R. Simantel

Loran R. Simantel, age 80, a resident of Moro, Ore., passed away Feb. 15, 2017, at a hospital in The Dalles, Ore. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

