Service Announcements for Feb. 18: Franke Thomas; Everett Monahan; Theola Hughes; Mark Hasegawa

Franke Thomas

Franke W. Thomas passed away Jan. 14, 2017, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Franke was born April 23, 1952, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Riverview Restaurant's Waterfall Estate, 29311 SE Stark St., Troutdale, Ore. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Everett Monahan

Everett Monahan passed away Feb. 16, 2017, at his residence in Hood River, Ore. Everett was born Jan. 31, 1931, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. Services will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Everett’s name to a charity of your choice.

Theola Hughes

Theola Hughes passed away Feb. 15, 2017, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Theola was born June 8, 1939. She was 77 years of age at the time of her passing.

A viewing will take place at Anderson’s Tribute Center on Saturday, Feb. 18 starting at 2 p.m.

Mark Hasegawa

Mark Hasegawa passed away Feb. 15, 2017, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Mark was born Dec. 10, 1927, and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing.

A viewing will take place on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m., with a second viewing on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. A service will follow at 11 a.m.

