Entertainment update for Feb. 18

February is HR Music Month

Celebrating Hood River Music Month:

Feb. 17 — Alonzo Garbanzo at Trillium Cafe (9:30 p.m.).

Feb. 18 — The Tess Barr Band at Hood Crest Winery.

Feb. 19 — House concert at Griffin House featuring Metts Ryan and Collins. Early show 5-7 p.m. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Feb. 21 — Rain City Ramblers with Jenny Lee at Springhouse Cellar, 6 p.m. All-Ages.

Comedy Night at Lyle Hotel

The laughs are back in Lyle on Saturday, Feb. 25, as the Lyle Hotel hosts top comics Don Frost and Jeremiah Coughlan. Reserve tickets are $15. Show starts at 7 p.m. in the dining room. The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.

MOsley WOtta, Third Seven Feb. 25

On Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., the Columbia Center for the Arts presents “Experimental: The Music of MOsley WOtta and Third Seven.” MOsley WOtta is a consummate creative; his works have been featured internationally as a speaker, performer, slam poet, visual artist, and educator for over a decade. Third Seven is an experimental musician who is known for resonant cello, frequently adorned by piano, voice, unconventional percussion, and whatever other sounds seem right at the time. Tickets at columbiaarts.org.

