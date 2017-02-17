HAHRC Beats: Coalition works to help improve dental health for local children

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. To celebrate the Columbia River Gorge area has a host of oral health opportunities for youth in the community.

One Community Health (OCH) hosted its annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. This benefits local youth who do not have dental insurance. On this date, OCH staff will provide free medical and dental services at both Hood River and The Dalles clinics. Appointments were required.

Services provided on Feb. 14 were well-child check-ups, development screenings, help with enrolling in the Oregon Health Plan and Washington Apple Health, dental exams, x-rays, and cleanings and restorative services, and immunization assessments.

The Hood River School District has been working with OCH and the Oregon Health Authority to provide oral health screenings and dental sealants for students.

In 2016, The Oregon Health Authority provided sealants to May Street Elementary, Mid Valley Elementary, Parkdale Elementary, and Cascade Locks School. This year, One Community Health will provide this service to Wy’east Middle (6-7 graders), Hood River Middle (6-7 graders), and Hood River Valley High School (9th grade).

This program meets kids where they are to break down barriers to access to health services. Both Hood River Middle School and Hood River Valley High School’s Youth Advisory Councils will be promoting oral health during the month of February. They will also provide peer to peer messaging and promotion for our school-based oral health prevention program.

How often we eat and what we eat important to prevent tooth decay and gum disease. But this isn’t something we always think about when we think of oral health. The American Dental Association has nutrition promotion and oral health promotion resources through MouthHealthy.org.

On this website, kids can both play oral health prevention games, and parents can get information in both Spanish and English on things like baby bottle tooth decay, nutrition tips for healthy teeth, and eight common concerns for oral health.