High School FFA hosts Farmer’s Breakfast and ‘Pass the Pig’

National FFA week is Feb. 18-25 this year and the Hood River Valley High School FFA Chapter has several activities planned locally. The first activity is the “Pass the Pig” fundraiser on Feb. 21 beginning at 9 a.m.

If a local business wishes to send a pig to you, FFA members will show up with a baby pig. In order to get rid of the pig, the FFA asks for a $20 donation and the name of the business that you would like to send the pig to. That business will then send the pig on to another business.

To get involved, contact Don Schmidt or Nita Bozarth at HRVHS to arrange the pig’s destination, 541-386-4500, ext. 4562 or ext. 4563.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Hood River Valley FFA will be hosting the seventh annual FFA Farmer’s Breakfast. The meal is a free, country style breakfast, provided by the FFA Chapter for the agricultural community or anybody interested.



In addition to the breakfast, FFA members will be conducting tours of the agricultural facilities at Hood River Valley High School. Members will highlight projects and upcoming events.

The breakfast will be held in the HRVHS Cafeteria from 7-11 a.m., or when the food runs out. For more information on the Farmers Breakfast, you can contact Schmidt or Bozarth at Hood River Valley High School, 541-386-4500.