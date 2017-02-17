Building owner Brad Perron, left, and friends salvage parts of a 110-year-old Philadelphia-made carousel from the wreckage of Perron’s storage building in Dee on Monday. Pieces of the roof, and two feet of hardened snow covered Perron’s belongings in the former Dee lumber mill building, constructed in 1958. The north and south ends of the building collapsed the previous week His motor home and Suburban were both crushed. When the crew got through the layers to the “chariot” piece, adorned with carved cherubim and roses, Perron exulted, “I can fix this! This is not as bad as I thought.” Pieces had broken off but the chariot panels were intact. Perron said the building appears salvageable and he plans to rebuild, then continue his plan to display the carousel on site, as an amenity to go along with the DeeTour hotel and concert venue to be built adjacently. “This (damage) may actually help that happen even faster,” Perron said.