Loyalty Honored

State Sen. Chuck Thomsen, R-Hood River, has sponsored a resolution to recognize the historical significance of Feb. 19, 1942, the date President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which restricted the freedom of Japanese Americans and other legal resident aliens through required identification cards, travel restrictions and seizure of personal property.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 14 unanimously passed the Senate Thursday.

“Hood River is home to a vibrant and inclusive community and we want to recognize the tremendous service, heroism, sacrifice and loyalty of Japanese Americans,” said Thomsen.

•

Hood River News will publish more details in the Feb. 22 edition.