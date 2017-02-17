New mural, and the Library celebrates Feb. 18

Hood River Library celebrates its children’s section renovation project starting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18. Hood River artist Mark Nilsson pauses while working on his 360-degree mural, a new panorama befitting the wide array of titles and topics in books, CDs and other materials in the downstairs space. Also in place are rustic signs and other display features made by Hood River artist Ben Bonham. Nilsson’s nearly-finished project will be on view today. Several weeks ago, new shelving and furniture were installed. The changes give the kids’ area a more open feel and better access to materials. Tonight’s free event features music, food, games, prizes and chance to meet Nilsson and Bonham. (Nilsson ’s rendition of the “She Who Watches” petroglyph is at the top of A1.)
