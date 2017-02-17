Sheriff Log, Feb. 5 to 11

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Feb. 5 — Broken Tee Drive, 3400 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Feb. 10 — Kirby Drive, 3900 block — Disorderly conduct reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Feb. 7 — Portland Drive and Tucker Road — Two cars collided in a non-injury incident related to snow conditions.

Feb. 8 — Portland Drive, 4300 block — Vehicle towed as it was parked in the roadway.

Feb. 8 — Odell Highway, 2500 block — Deputy dispatched to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash. A female driver was cited for not having an operator’s license.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Feb. 5 — S.W. Venture Street, Cascade Locks — male arrested for violating a restraining order and lodged at NORCOR.

Feb. 6 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on an active warrant out of Hood River Circuit Court.

Other:

Feb. 6 — Makena Lane, 800 block — Found wallet reported.