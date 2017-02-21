2017 INNOVATIVE TEACHING GRANTS: Education Foundation announces new funds

The Hood River County Education Foundation has awarded its annual grants to Hood River County School staff for funding innovative educational projects. Each year the foundation accepts grants from teachers and staff for enhancing student learning.
“Projects funded through the Education Foundation are not part of the school district budget and this funding opportunity is available only because of the generous donations from supporters of the Education Foundation, an independent non-profit,” said Mike Schend, foundation president.
The foundation will give 16 grants totaling $17,098.
School District Special Services
Assistive Technology Tool Box: Jeanne Welch, Erin Bertram, Naomi Grimsley, Trish Leighton
Technology for Occupational Therapy: Erin Bertram, Sandra Ferrick, Stacey Estes and Naomi Grimsley:
Cascade Locks School
Music with Ukuleles: David Church
Hood River Middle School
Nonfiction Literature Circles: Kyla Louis, Ann McDonald
Hood River Valley High School
Build Electricity Producing Motor Kits: Ted Cramer
Classroom Literature Library: Kathryn Yasui
Family STEM Night: Kathryn Davis and Elementary Science Team
Global Studies Materials: Steve Noteboom and social science department
Live-Stream Video Kit: Dave Case and Shawn Meyle
Social Justice Classroom Library: Amanda Webster
Thermal Energy Kit: Kevin Haspela
Wy’east Middle School
Chromebooks for Classroom: Emily Kohner
Parkdale Elementary
Classroom Garden: Holly Lavoie, Shelly Curtis
Music with Ukuleles: David Church
Pedometers for PE: Brack Hasell
Westside Elementary
Library Books and Puzzle Boxes: Debi Gallagher, Anne Gehrig, Sally Anderson, Matt Gerlick
Passport Geography: Penney Davis, Sally Anderson, Jackie Adair
Mid Valley Elementary
iPad keyboards and applications: Mikka Irusta and third through fifth grade staff
