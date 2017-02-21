2017 INNOVATIVE TEACHING GRANTS: Education Foundation announces new funds

The Hood River County Education Foundation has awarded its annual grants to Hood River County School staff for funding innovative educational projects. Each year the foundation accepts grants from teachers and staff for enhancing student learning.

“Projects funded through the Education Foundation are not part of the school district budget and this funding opportunity is available only because of the generous donations from supporters of the Education Foundation, an independent non-profit,” said Mike Schend, foundation president.



The foundation will give 16 grants totaling $17,098.

School District Special Services

Assistive Technology Tool Box: Jeanne Welch, Erin Bertram, Naomi Grimsley, Trish Leighton

Technology for Occupational Therapy: Erin Bertram, Sandra Ferrick, Stacey Estes and Naomi Grimsley:

Cascade Locks School

Music with Ukuleles: David Church

Hood River Middle School

Nonfiction Literature Circles: Kyla Louis, Ann McDonald



Hood River Valley High School

Build Electricity Producing Motor Kits: Ted Cramer

Classroom Literature Library: Kathryn Yasui

Family STEM Night: Kathryn Davis and Elementary Science Team

Global Studies Materials: Steve Noteboom and social science department

Live-Stream Video Kit: Dave Case and Shawn Meyle

Social Justice Classroom Library: Amanda Webster

Thermal Energy Kit: Kevin Haspela

Wy’east Middle School

Chromebooks for Classroom: Emily Kohner

If you are interested in donating to the Innovative Teaching Grant Program, go to our home page www.hrcef.org and click the black DONATE button in the upper right corner.



Parkdale Elementary

Classroom Garden: Holly Lavoie, Shelly Curtis

Music with Ukuleles: David Church

Pedometers for PE: Brack Hasell

Westside Elementary

Library Books and Puzzle Boxes: Debi Gallagher, Anne Gehrig, Sally Anderson, Matt Gerlick

Passport Geography: Penney Davis, Sally Anderson, Jackie Adair

Mid Valley Elementary

iPad keyboards and applications: Mikka Irusta and third through fifth grade staff