CAT seeks feedback on plan improvements

Columbia Area Transit (CAT) is proposing several bus route improvements as part of the new Hood River County Transit Master Plan. The goal of the plan is to enhance public access to key destinations for people of all ages and abilities by expanding the area’s public bus service in the near term and over the next 20 years. The proposed improvements were developed after analyzing transit data and collecting ideas from the public last fall using surveys distributed on CAT buses, at community events and online.

Project staff will present the proposed improvements at a public open house on Thursday, March 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Hampton Inn & Suites, Celilo Room, 1 Nicholas Parkway.

Hood River County residents and visitors are invited to stop by the open house anytime to talk with staff about current bus service and submit feedback on the proposed route improvements. Staff will give a short presentation at 5:30 p.m. A Spanish interpreter will be available to assist Spanish speakers. Information presented at the open house will be posted at catransit.org.

Starting Feb. 23, the public can also share their input through an online survey in English and Spanish on catransit.org. Staff will use public feedback to refine the proposed route improvements. All feedback is due by March 24.

When completed, the new Transit Master Plan will include the results of a study on existing bus routes and areas for improvement, new bus route options in Hood River County, priority enhancements to intercity bus services, and a plan to fund and complete the improvements.

Better public transit in the region will provide more travel options, improve access for people who can’t drive a car and address traffic congestion, according to a press release. The Hood River County Transportation District Board of Directors expects to adopt the final plan in spring 2017.

For more information on the master planning process and existing transit options, visit catransit.org.