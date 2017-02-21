CGCC master plan aims for ‘cost-effective’ degree route, service to Hispanics

A “constant focus on student success,” outreach to the region’s Hispanic community and reinvigorated industry partnerships provide the compass points in 2017 for Columbia Gorge Community College, which entered the new year with a strategic roadmap to turn those priorities into reality, according to a press release.

The “Institutional Master Plan” builds upon the college’s seven-year journey to become an independently-accredited institution of higher education. The college gained academic independence in September 2012, an accomplishment that streamlined its ability to award financial aid, qualify for federal grants, and design new academic programs that respond more quickly to regional needs.

In 2015, as the college pursued its vision of becoming “the first option of choice for education and training,” it identified two key priorities, of growing enrollment and improving student success, and then launched a broad community-based effort to turn that vision into reality. The result is the 2016-19 master plan, which outlines four urgent goals:

• Ensure the class schedule responds to the real-world needs of students, recognizing that people must often balance their studies with part-time or full-time employment and family responsibilities. Central to this is a “guided pathways” model that identifies, for each student, the most timely and cost-effective route to completion of a degree or certificate.

• Become a Hispanic Serving Institution, a federal designation recognizing non-profit colleges and universities with at least 25 percent Hispanic enrollment. Columbia Gorge Community College already exceeds that measure, but its overall enrollment does not yet reflect the community at large. Forty-three percent of Hood River County School District’s student body and 34 percent of students enrolled in North Wasco County School District are of Hispanic heritage. The goal also encourages outreach to other underserved populations, including people living in rural poverty.

• Improve student success by better coordinating the work of student services, instruction, facilities, the business office, information technologies and the college’s foundation. Key to this is formation of a “Student Success Team” to review internal processes and recommend improvements. Eric Studebaker, the college’s Chief Student Services officer, reviewed the team with college directors in December and the team is now in place.

• Design a comprehensive marketing plan to ensure broad public awareness of the college’s readiness to serve the region’s education and workforce training needs.

“While the master plan identifies many other goals and activities, these are the top four priorities we intend to pursue in 2017,” said Chief Academic Officer Lori Ufford, one of the report’s co-authors. “This is the roadmap we’ll follow as we ensure our mission of ‘building dreams, transforming lives’ has real meaning for all of those we serve.”

“The plan reflects guidance from college patrons from many walks of life,” added Stephanie Hoppe, college foundation director, who also co-authored the master plan. “We invite people to stay informed about the college’s progress in the months ahead. It’s going to be an exciting year!”

Beginning this spring, Columbia Gorge Community College will prepare a monthly electronic newsletter titled “College Currents,” providing updates on the institutional master plan and other college activities, initiatives and special projects.

To subscribe, please contact Dan Spatz, community outreach coordinator, by emailing dspatz@cgcc.edu, or call 541-506-6034.