Entertainment Update for Feb. 22

Chihuahua Desert at The Pines

Chihuahua Desert: Friday, Feb. 24, 6-9 p.m.

Escape to the musical stylings of Chihuahua Desert, and experience the best Borderline Fiesta and western music around. Country and South-of-the-Border classics are a crowd-favorite, also with a splash of refreshing original music.

Coming up Friday, March 3: 3 Speed Trio

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

One Trick Pony at the Buffalo

The trio One Trick Pony performs at the White Buffalo on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Barney Connolly (bass), Chris Connolly (mandolin)) and Polly Norris (guitar) perform country rock and blues sprinkled with tasty vocal harmonies. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

‘Porgy and Bess’ screens Feb. 26

As part of its series of filmed San Francisco Opera productions, the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents George Gershwin’s iconic American opera, “Porgy and Bess” on Sunday Feb. 26, at 2 p.m.

“Porgy and Bess” premiered in 1934 and quickly became a popular contemporary opera, with many of its memorable tunes such as “Summertime,” “Bess You Is My Woman” and “It Ain’t Necessarily So” finding their way into the standard repertoire of pop and jazz artists worldwide. In addition to featuring a predominantly African-American cast, “Porgy and Bess” was also the first opera to use the sound of blues and jazz in a classical music context.

“Porgy and Bess” will be screened at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Tickets at the door are $10, and free to students and seniors. The San Francisco Opera Series is being funded by a donation from Dr. Neil Watanabe.

River City announces monthly comedy shows starting Mar. 3

Beginning in March, Hood River will have live comedy on the first Friday of every month. Hosted by Portland comedian, Dusty York, “Comedy Night at River City Saloon” features the best comedy the Pacific Northwest has to offer.

The March 3 show features Salem comedienne and show host/promoter, Jane Malone, whose “Bad Girls of Comedy” serves as a local favorite. Coming from Portland, Bill Conway is an open mic host and editor of “The Hard Times” — a hilarious online publication with scathing social commentary. Headlining is Salem favorite, Dashiell Thompson — the frequent host at Capitol City Theater.

And the best news yet: it's a free show, from 7-9 p.m. Expect tables and chairs on the dance floor for a comedy club feel. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

‘Ramblers’ at Springhouse

Coming up at Springhouse Cellar:

Tuesday, Feb. 21, Rain City Ramblers with Jenny Lee, 6 p.m. All-ages.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, Wasco Bros with River Rock 6 p.m. All-ages.

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Blues Cabaret returns Feb. 26

The Griffin House celebrates music month with Portland’s Blues Cabaret (Dave Fleschner, Billy Mixer and singer/songwriter Laura Berman) returning Sunday Feb. 26. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. Critics say Blues Cabaret is “a unique production that blends the lyrical heart of a songwriter, the theatricality of Broadway and the hard-core truth of the Blues."

February is HR Music Month

Celebrating Hood River Music Month:

Feb. 24 — Mesa-Reynolds Band at Slopeswell Cider, 7-10 p.m.

Feb. 24 — Kit Garroutte at Clock Tower Ales, 8 p.m.

Feb. 24 — Underwood Jazz Society, Stave & Stone, 7 p.m.

MOsley WOtta, Third Seven Feb. 25

On Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., the Columbia Center for the Arts presents “Experimental: The Music of MOsley WOtta and Third Seven.” MOsley WOtta is a consummate creative; his works have been featured internationally as a speaker, performer, slam poet, visual artist, and educator for over a decade. Third Seven is an experimental musician who is known for resonant cello, frequently adorned by piano, voice, unconventional percussion, and whatever other sounds seem right at the time. Tickets at columbiaarts.org.

