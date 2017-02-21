Hood River Library partners with Kickstand

The Hood River Library will partner with Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen to provide a once-monthly book club located at the café.



The Kickstand Book Club will meet the second Saturday of each month at 4 p.m. at Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen, located at 1235 State St., Hood River.

Upcoming books and dates are:

March 11: “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck

April 8: “Annihilation” by Jeff VanderMeer

May 13: “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

June 10: “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn

July 8: “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance

This book club is in addition to the monthly book discussion group that will continue to meet in the library on the first Thursday of the month.

This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.