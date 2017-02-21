House fire affects two adults in Carson

Emergency crews have been busy responding to house fires.

Disaster responders with the American Red Cross Cascades Region responded to a home fire disaster at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the 200 block of Heslen Road in Carson, Wash.

The “single-family storm-related event” in Skamania County affected two adults and one pet, according to a Red Cross news release.

The Red Cross provided resources to help address the immediate basic needs of those affected such as temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits, information about recovery services, and health and mental health services.

In another recent house fire, Red Cross teams were sent out on Monday, Feb. 13 at approximately 11:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Northwest Dunbar Avenue in Troutdale. The fire also impacted two adults. Responders addressed immediate basic needs.

The Red Cross Cascades Region (Oregon and southwest Washington) responds to an average of two home fires every day.

The agency provides “hope and comfort to people affected, helping victims anywhere and anytime,” according to a news release.

The Red Cross advocates emergency preparedness and offers the installation of free smoke alarms in our community. Residents can call 503-528-5783 or visit www.redcross.org/CascadesHomeFire to schedule an appointment.