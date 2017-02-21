Letters to the Editor for Feb. 22

Keep the forest

Some things are worth more than money; they are priceless. Any remaining old growth forest is priceless. Elliot State Forest holds 40,000 acres of old growth.



It is unimaginable in this day, we would allow our public officials to squander an irreplaceable public resource to cover a temporary budget shortfall. Once sold, what are they going to do next year?

How much did the timber industries “donate” to the campaigns of Tobias Read (treasurer, 503-378-4329) and Dennis Richardson (secretary of state, 503-986-1523)? Call them; demand all public lands remain public and the old growth forest is protected for all Oregonians.

Public pressure could reverse their disastrous decision.

David Michalek

Hood River

Congratulations

Wow! Kirby Neumann-Rea was named the 2017 SMART statewide Volunteer of the Year. SMART stands for Start Making a Reader Today and as some of you know, Kirby has dedicated himself to the program for quite some time now. What an honor and how lucky are we to have a local person so involved and dedicated. I was thrilled to see the announcement on page 10, but wanted to get the news out a little closer to the front page! It’s a big deal.

Thanks Kirby!

Tim Counihan

Hood River

Facts

Consider the following pairs of statements:

Alaska is the largest state.

California is the largest state.

2+2=4.

2+2=0.

No triangle has two right angles.

Some triangles have two right angles.

All are facts, none are lies. Perhaps context helps clarify: Population or acreage? Base 10 or base 4? 2D or 3D? “Alternative” facts do exist, although, until recently, I haven’t heard them called that.

The point is that context is important. It helps to read the whole paper, or listen to the entire speech. Hysterical reactions to “one-liners” (Tweets) is usually unfounded.

David Bohlmann

Hood River

To be or not to be?

That is the question facing Columbia Center for the Arts and the answer depends on you the community minded generous residents of Hood River and the surrounding area. The center operates on revenue from three sources. Sales (art, show tickets and class fees), foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses. Each of these is interdependent with the others. If we don’t have enough donated support sales suffer due to lack of programming, foundations won’t support us if we don’t offer sufficient programming or lack local support and local support depends on exciting programs.

At this juncture individual and business donations are in a decline. This can in turn limit foundation support causing a double hit to the revenue stream of the center.

For those of you who haven’t contributed my question is this: would you miss the Columbia Center for the Arts if it was gone? If the answer is yes please make your tax deductible donation today and/or drop by the center, check out the art that is for sale, buy a ticket to one of the great upcoming events, see what volunteer possibilities are available. This is your art center. Get involved. See our website www.columbiaarts.org.

Chris Smith

Hood River

Stand up for solar

Rep. Mark Johnson, please stand up for solar!

As the new state legislative session approaches, it becomes imperative for Oregonians to recognize the incentives in place not only to stand up for solar energy but in turn for the natural world. Hood River’s wonderful outdoors and natural beauty are at stake if we don’t work on advancing a green, clean energy revolution.

Special interest groups working for the oil, timber, and auto industries are pushing hard to limit the growth of this powerful green revolution, and it is we the people who must defeat these corporate interests and lead the green revolution both in voice and in action.

That’s why Oregonians must pressure Representative Mark Johnson to maintain our existing solar tax benefits —­ so that we can continue incentivizing working Oregonians to go green.

I urge Rep. Mark Johnson to protect the existing Solar Tax Credits in Oregon to promote a more sustainable world, and I hope fellow Oregonians do, too.

Tyrus La Rocca

Portland

Shortsighted

Rezoning Morrison Park is selfish, risky and shortsighted.

Parks are for everyone. Rezoning for 100 families limits its use to just those occupants. People visit and live in Hood River because of its green spaces.

Doesn’t this set a bad precedent? If one park is removed, how many more will be removed?

This decision is being made by only a few people. What if the development doesn’t turn out as planned? You can’t restore the park afterwards?

Most of the time when man paves over, conquers and destroys green space we look back and feel it was a mistake.

Hood River’s greatest asset is our green space. All of us who live here live here because of our abundant green space. Those few who feel its their right to eliminate some from our town should move back to Los Angeles.

If this development goes forward, who’s going to live there? Who decides who is lucky enough to “qualify”? Maybe if you know someone on city council?

How many “fun junkies” live in Hood River and don’t want to work? Will this be their ultimate place to live and play more?

There are plenty of places for people to live and live well just a short drive from town.



Don’t let anyone destroy our parks or green space!



Jon Nigbor

Hood River

‘The biggest lie’

In my opinion, the biggest lie Trump has ever spoken was his claim he would “make America great again”. The exact opposite is happening.

Trump’s legacy will be the destruction of the American Dream. Checks and balances in our country are under attack on all fronts, by Trump himself and his new administration appointees, with support from his selfish, parsimonious, myopic supporters. Trump is opening the floodgates wide to a devastating decline of America.

Trump, as a so-called businessman has driven six of his businesses into bankruptcy. Trump is working on his seventh by driving the United States into moral and livability bankruptcy. If we are truly one nation “under God” then God help us all.

Gary Fields

Hood River

Kudos for Kirby

Mr. Neumann-Rea — Congratulations and well done on your SMART Volunteer of the Year Award. It is a proud achievement to overcome the challenges of illiteracy. Your influence and efforts already have a lasting impact on the community.

I have noticed that in addition to your time volunteering with SMART, you have been branching out into more personal enriching activities.

You have participated in more than one theater production. Your cross country trip project. The daily letters project. Are these signs that you are gearing up for a life change? Are you going to selflessly lay down the mantle of the editor for the Hood River News to expand on these talents? I truly hope this is the case.

It would be a gift to the community if you let go of the burden of editor to free yourself to fully embrace your passion. As a senior and more importantly experienced journalist, freeing yourself up to share with the community your seasoned thoughts and experiences would be a gift.

With the wit of Nichols and insight of Steinbeck, it is time you let these talents fully blossom.

Glen Patrizio

Hood River