New resolution serves as ‘commitment to protect our liberties today ‘

State Sen. Chuck Thomsen, R-Hood River, has sponsored a resolution to recognize the historical significance of Feb. 19, 1942, the date President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which restricted the freedom of Japanese Americans and other legal resident aliens through required identification cards, travel restrictions and seizure of personal property.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 14 unanimously passed the Senate Thursday.

"Hood River is home to a vibrant and inclusive community and we want to recognize the tremendous service, heroism, sacrifice and loyalty of Japanese Americans," stated Thomsen in a press release. "This resolution is one way we can show our respect and honor to Japanese American veterans, internees and their loved ones. We must rise above fear and come together to move Oregon forward."

The legislation cites the Yasui family of Hood River as “a shining example of triumph and determination.”

"The Yasui family is a shining example of triumph and determination and it is families like theirs who continue to better our lives and communities. No words will ever account for the darkness in history, but through continued sharing and connecting we will manifest a brighter future for all Oregonians," concluded Thomsen.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 014 expresses support for the goals of the Japanese American community in recognizing the national Day of Remembrance to increase public awareness of the executive actions. The resolution also recognizes and honors the "heroism, sacrifice, patience and loyalty" of Japanese American World War II veterans and internees.

"The removal of the Japanese Americans was an unnecessary hardship inflicted on an innocent and relatively unknown people. The effects of this tragic affair is still felt today, and it reverberates personally with me, because my father committed suicide in 1957, after he became progressively mentally ill, thinking that the wartime authorities were coming after him once again, to put him away for years, for something that he did not do," said Homer Yasui, Minoru Yasui's youngest brother, in written testimony submitted to the Senate Rules Committee. "Masuo Yasui was arrested by the FBI on Dec. 12, 1941, and taken away to some place which the authorities refused to tell us. He would not be freed until Jan. 14, 1946, five months after the war with Japan was over. The Yasui Brother's Store in Hood River was immediately closed down, and thereafter for several weeks, at least one U.S. Treasury Department officer remained on watch on the premises. We were not allowed to take anything out of our store, not even perishable food items like loaves of bread, without the express permission of the Treasury officer. Our store never re-opened, and it was sold for a loss in 1945."

"The segregated Japanese American military unit, the 442 and the Military Intelligence Service, showed through their bravery and valor in war that they were indeed loyal Americans," said Marleen Wallingford, president of the Portland Japanese American Citizens League. “After all of the disruption of lives, in the end, not one Japanese American was ever found guilty of sabotage or treason.”

Hood River native Carol Suzuki, who now lives in Salem, told the committee:

“My name is Carol Suzuki and it’s an honor testify in favor of Senate Concurrent Resolution 14. I am a third generation Oregonian and Japanese American whose family was directly impacted by Executive Order 9066.

“I believe it is important that we commemorate the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 because the lingering memory of this betrayal still affects me today. I think about my dad being 19 and a recent high school grad with his whole life ahead of him and then being imprisoned by his own country.”

“With the passage of Senate Concurrent Resolution 14, Oregonians will have reason to reflect on lessons from our past with a commitment to protect our liberties today,” said Dr. Linda Tamura, a Pine Grove native and retired college professor who has authored several books about the internment period, with a focus on what happened in the area.

“Our country is built on our many accomplishments, but we’ve also admitted to our mistakes as well. We can learn from those mistakes if — together — we vow to build an America committed to ‘justice for all.’

“I wholeheartedly endorse the passage of Oregon Senate Resolution 14. It’s a promise for our future — and a declaration of hope for our youth,” Tamura said. “Please note that in 2011, my hometown dedicated a monument inscribed with names of all Japanese American veterans in the county, not just those whose names had been removed in 1944. That was a positive step with hope for our future. Let us take another one.”

•

Suzuki added: “My grandparents immigrated to Oregon in the early 1900s from Japan. They were recruited from Japan to work as immigrant farm laborers along the west coast. They eventually, settled in the Hood River valley where they had two children — my dad, Hideo and his sister, Kiku and were able to lease land and farm it growing asparagus, strawberries, and other produce and eventually tree fruits like apples and pears.

“It is important to note that as immigrants from Japan, they were not allowed to own land. When my father and aunt became old enough, my family was able to ‘own’ land because they unlike their parents could be U.S. citizens.

“My grandparents after living in the United States for over 25 years as law-abiding citizens (or alien residents as they were called) were wrongly incarcerated in internment camps run by the U.S. government during World War2. This included my father, aunt and other family members who were American born U.S. citizens. They were imprisoned not because they had broken any laws, not because they had been involved with any subversive activities, but simply based on the fact that they looked like the enemy. They were rounded up like cattle and handed a family number that you had to attach to your body or your personal property. They were imprisoned due to my grandparent’s country of origin and on the idea that while they hadn’t committed any crimes or acts of sabotage or espionage, 'they might.' The very idea of that is chilling and yet it seems that people in positions of power still seem to be of that same mindset.

"It is important to me because my uncle enlisted in the United States Army from behind barbed wire and was a member of the 442nd Regimental combat team in Europe where the 100th Battalion became the most decorated unit in American history.

"It is important to me because Executive Order 9066 still casts a shadow over me and my family today. I too experienced many instances of racial prejudice growing up in Hood River that I will not go into today. And it very nearly broke my heart when my 9-year old daughter after hearing references to the Muslim ban in the news and knowing what happened to people of Japanese ancestry during World War 2 asked me if 'they' would come for her. And then she asked me if she looked American enough like her own blond hair/blue-eyed dad so that she wouldn’t be under suspicion. I did my best to assure her that she was safe and to always have pride in her racial heritage.



"Sometimes the words of an innocent child are the ones that affect you the most. My daughter should never be afraid of her own government. I work in the capitol, her father is a state representative. I believe very firmly that we as a society must stay vigilant and fight for the principles upon which our democracy was founded. Unless we remember and remind future generations about the past, we are in danger of repeating those same mistakes. This is why I feel so strongly about commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Japanese American internment and honor it with a national day of remembrance. I urge you to pass SCR 14.”

•

Tamura testified:

"My mother was incarcerated in a concentration camp on our own soil during World War II. Mom had broken no laws, she’d never been to Japan; she was a loyal American citizen. Her father, my grandfather, had lived and worked in the U.S. for more than 40 years. And Grandma was the treasurer for a war bond effort among Japanese immigrants – so they could support their new homeland. They were all uprooted from their homes and placed under armed guard, surrounded by barbed wire. Just because they looked like the enemy.

"Six days after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, my father volunteered for our country’s armed forces. He told me, “That was no dilemma for me. I figured I was an American citizen. That’s my duty to volunteer.” In the army, he too bought $10 war bonds when he could – a big chunk of his $21 monthly salary.

When Dad and Mom returned to their hometown in Oregon after the war, the names of Japanese American World War II veterans had been blotted from a community honor roll of GIs; and more than 1,800 residents signed petitions telling my parents and others of Japanese descent that 'No Japs are Wanted in Hood River.'

"So I worry about how we treat ‘others’ – as well as the consequences of racism and hysteria. Most of us are descendants of immigrants to this country. (And actually we’ve mistreated those who were already here, our Native American predecessors.)

George Y. Nakata urged support for the resolution and shared his experience:

"We were removed to the Portland Assembly Center, former North Portland Livestock Yards. This facility was fresh from being home to horse stalls, pig pens, chicken coops. I can never forget upon entering the building the smell of livestock urine, the pungent odor of manure underneath the wooden floors. We were surrounded by armed guards, some with fixed bayonets."