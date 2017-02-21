Remembering my wicked mother: Not all Rainbows and Unicorns

Generally speaking, when someone dies and their friends and family gather together to celebrate their life and honor their memory, we like to remember the good times, to talk about how wonderful they were, how kind and generous and loving. We talk about the good things they did, their accomplishments, all those things that touched our lives in positive ways.

Well, I’d like to do it a little differently this time.

Miriam Ann Jensen Crary Danner was my mother, and I’m sure that all of you out there who did not know her as well as I did would have thought she was a saint. I mean, she successfully raised a family of ten, she was adored — sequentially — by two loving husbands. She was a devoted teacher, an accomplished scholar, a tireless volunteer and a world traveler. She believed in justice and equality for all, and she lived her life accordingly.

But she also secretly loved to torture her children.

Let me give you a few examples. I’m going to start with the most egregious, the most hideous of her tortures, the one that would make even Dick Cheney smile. What she would do is, she used to take us to the dentist.

I believe the dentist’s name was Dr. Malice. Dr. Spite N. Malice.

As the seventh of her eight biological children, by the time I was sentient the oldest three children no longer came along on our trips to the dental office. I don’t know why, but I assume it was either because Dr. Malice had already yanked out all their teeth, or they had grown large enough to fight back in a meaningful way. But regardless, there were still five of us — Peter, David, Nancy, myself, and little Michael. Mom would line us up in the waiting room chairs in descending order, and Peter, being the oldest, would go in first.

My mother, bless her heart, would sit calmly leafing through the latest “Ladies Home Journal,” while the remaining four children would sit and listen to our older brother scream.

Dr. Malice did not believe in using Novocain, and was not above putting a knee on your chest to keep you sitting back in his exam chair. After what seemed like an eternity, Peter would stumble out of the treatment room, his face white, tears mixing with the blood that was running down the side of his mouth, and my mother would calmly look up from her magazine and say, “Done already? Okay, David, you’re next.”

I firmly believe that I had it the worst because I had to hold a death grip on all my sphincters through the screams of three of my older siblings, while little Mikey would have simply passed out about halfway through David and not remember a thing until we got home.

•

So she liked to torture her children.

Mom used to take us shopping at the Lloyd Center in Portland. I remember once it was just mom and me — a rare occasion to have her all to myself — and I’m in bliss as she’s holding my hand as we walk along the railing above the ice rink, and I can smell the hot caramel corn and there are skaters twirling and people laughing and it’s all very exciting, but then she turns us away from the rink and I feel a chill as I suddenly know where we’re going. She’s having to drag me now, and I’m crying, “No, mommy, no!” because we’re going to the fabric store. She wants to look at dress patterns.

“We’ll just stay 15 minutes,” she says. And I look up at her and say, “Mom! I’m only 4 years old! Fifteen minutes is a meaningfully significant percentage of my total life span so far!”

It was torture.

She would manipulate her children sadistically. She’d take us to the supermarket, and when we’d hit the breakfast cereal aisle she’d say, “Okay, kids, you can pick out any box you want... so long as it doesn’t cost more than 35 cents a pound.” Back in those days the stores didn’t do the ‘price per pound’ math for you, and I’m only 5 years old and so the long division is a bit of a stretch, but I go straight for the Lucky Charms because I’ve been watching television so I know — at least theoretically — how magically delicious they are. The price on the box says 52 cents, and the net weight is 14.2 ounces and so, calculating in my head, I’m converting ounces to pounds and dividing by three and crossing my “T”s and dotting my “I”s and I come up with... I have no idea. So I show the box to my older sister Nancy who simply shakes her head.

“Damn it!” I say.

I realize I have to set my sights lower. Breakfast cereals have a hierarchy like rock stars. Cap’n Crunch is like Bruce Springsteen, the Trix rabbit is Madonna, the leprechaun dude is like Elton John. Nancy is only 6 and a half, but she’s been doing this a lot longer than I have so she knows my mother’s game. She knows there’s not a single sugar-sweetened cereal under 37 cents a pound. She’s holding a box of Cheerios, the musical equivalent to Sonny and Cher. My heart breaking, I reluctantly reach for the Shredded Wheat — breakfast cereal elevator music — because at least it comes in a really big box.

•

Cookies. Let’s talk about cookies. Cookies as torture.



This is how conniving and devious my mother was. As a young child, my mother’s cookies were like mana from heaven. Chocolate chip, oatmeal-raisin, snickerdoodles. They were full of sugar and butter and were delicious and made in abundance. She loved us, right?

My mother was feeding a family of 10. This was the 60s. She had fresh, whole milk delivered straight to the house. I think it arrived in 55 gallon drums. Generally we went through it pretty quickly, but occasionally there would be a lull in consumption, and the expiration date would be last Wednesday, and it would start to smell a little “special.” My mother grew up in Dee in the 20s and 30s, so she hated wasting food. Instead of pouring out the spoiled milk, she’d bake what she called, mysteriously, Elevator Lady Cookies. She said the recipe came from the elevator lady, but never explained which elevator or why the lady was hanging out there. It also made me wonder what she would do if the garbage man handed her a recipe. Or, God-forbid, the dentist.

But anyway, Elevator Lady Cookies are made of flour, sugar, butter, molasses, cinnamon, ginger, soda and salt. Lots of salt.

It is physically impossible to eat Elevator Lady Cookies without a glass of milk. And there she had us. The still warm cookies are piled up on the cutting board, the kitchen filled with the smell of ginger and spice. She is standing at the sink with her back to the room, washing out the mixing bowl, and even though I can’t see her face, I know she is wearing a smirking grin. Delicious cookies, bad milk. Bad milk, delicious cookies.

“Go ahead, dear. Have as many as you want.”

As I got older, I began to feel she had it in for me in particular, because just as I was hitting early puberty — when a boy’s interest in food still outweighs his interest in sex — my mother thought it would be “good for us” if she stopped making such delicious cookies. It was the early 70s. She started baking “health food cookies.” Whole wheat flour, carob chips, oil instead of butter. They weren’t cookies, they were biscuits. Hard, little, foul-tasting biscuits. “Mother!” I would cry. “Why do you hate me?!”

She liked to torture us in the car. None of us kids was ever physically injured, but I’m sure we all share emotional scars to this day. Mom was all gas or all brake. Yellow lights meant go faster. Stop signs were for losers. When I was old enough to learn to drive, she would complain that I wasn’t going fast enough. “Accelerate through the corners, dear. It makes the ride smoother.”

Where did my mother learn high performance driving techniques?

•

Here’s a question for all my mother’s grandchildren. How many of you have ever played a game with your grandmother? Wasn’t it surprising when she’d win? Her cackle could be kind of startling. And heaven help you if you if she was losing. She’d start to pout, then you’d feel sorry for her, let her get a little ahead, then she’d draw a wild card, or ace you on a serve in pickle-ball, and the next thing you know she’d be cackling. Kinda wicked!

Yeah. Miriam Ann Jensen Crary Danner liked to torture her children. She was wicked. Wickedly wonderful.

I don’t need to talk about how wonderful she was, about all the wonderful things she did. I don’t think she would like it if I tried. But if you knew her even a little, you knew.

It is perhaps strange to say, but I am glad my mother has passed. She was ready. But I will be forever thankful that she stayed with us as long as she did, that she gave us the absolute miracle of her life and love.