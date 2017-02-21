Speech-Debate team readies for busy spring

Ten Hood River Valley High School students competed in the Feb. 11 Saints Invitational Forensics Tournament held at Mt Hood Community College.

Freshman Grace Skakel placed in the final round of Original Oratory and Senior Doug Asai reached the Semi-Final round in Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Juniors Mason Leavitt and Ruby Patterson also competed in the Semi-Final round in Public Forum debate.

Leavitt competed in four events, reaching the semi-final or final round in all and winning third Place in Program Oral Interpretation.

The team is looking forward to a robust spring competition schedule, after several tournament opportunities were cancelled due to weather. They competed lastweekend at the University of Oregon.

(Speech and Debate team member Samuel Bertrand will participate in Friday’s Tongue Twister Tournament for SMART (details on page B3, Pick of the Week.)