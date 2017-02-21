Tri-County Recycling announces collection events

Tri-County Hazardous Waste and Recycling Program hold hazardous waste collection events periodically throughout the year around the Gorge. Residents can get rid of unwanted dangerous and hazardous materials on these dates. Some are for agriculture only — be sure to check the schedule carefully before attending. For more information on any of the below events, call 541-506-2636 or visit www.tricountytrecycle.com.
•
Feb. 24, May 19, Aug. 18 and Nov. 17: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Guignard Drive.
Apr. 22: Rural event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parkdale Fire Department.
June 17: Rural event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Cascade Locks.
Sept. 9: Rural event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Odell.
Oct. 7: Rural event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Mosier.
Nov. 1: Farmers only event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service.
