Ice causes crashes on Dee Highway Thursday

UPDATE: There were three crashes in total this morning on Dee Highway, in the area near milepost 8. The only serious injury involved a juvenile patient from Parkdale being flown to a hospital for treatment.

A life flight helicopter transports a patient from the Hood River County Fairgrounds to a hospital for medical care shortly after 7 a.m.

Multiple crashes resulted from an icy section of Dee Highway (Hwy. 281) near milepost 8. Three accidents occurred Thursday morning, according to emergency officials.

In one of the crashes, a vehicle slid off the road due to icy road conditions, Wy’East Fire Chief Greg Borton said. There were three occupants: a mother, daughter, and son from Parkdale. After the crash, the mother and son were able to safely extricate themselves from the vehicle, but the daughter was trapped inside. Emergency officials removed her from the vehicle. The patient was stable, but apparently had leg and head injuries. Medics transported her by helicopter to a hospital in Yakima, Wash.

Officials with Hood River Fire Department, Wy’East Fire District, and West Side Fire Department were on scene at the fairgrounds this morning.

Emergency officials urge motorists to practice extreme caution while navigating roadways due to slick conditions.