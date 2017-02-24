Death Notices for Feb. 25: Roger Justesen, Howard Kinzey and Stanford Harvey

Roger Justesen
Roger Theodore Justesen, age 93, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away Feb. 20, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Howard Kinzey
Howard G. Kinzey, age 92, a resident of Hood River, Ore., passed away Feb. 21, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Stanford Harvey
Stanford Harvey, age 50, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away at home Feb. 21, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
More like this story
- Death notices for Feb. 1: Lori Lemmer, Howard Miller and Nathaniel Preyapongpisan
- Death Notices for Feb. 14:
- Death Notices for Jan. 14: Doris Fogle, Kenneth Kloster, Jean McNamar, Leorna Anderson and Edgar Justesen
- Death Notices for Feb. 18: Audrey Franklin; Frank Whitesell and Loran R. Simantel
- Death notices for Feb. 4: Melvin Stahi, Sr., Crystal Dexter, Samuel Miller and Alex Maney
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment