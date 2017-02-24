0

Death Notices for Feb. 25: Roger Justesen, Howard Kinzey and Stanford Harvey

As of Friday, February 24, 2017

Roger Justesen

Roger Theodore Justesen, age 93, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away Feb. 20, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Howard Kinzey

Howard G. Kinzey, age 92, a resident of Hood River, Ore., passed away Feb. 21, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Stanford Harvey

Stanford Harvey, age 50, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away at home Feb. 21, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)