Death Notices for Feb. 25: Roger Justesen, Howard Kinzey and Stanford Harvey

Roger Justesen

Roger Theodore Justesen, age 93, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away Feb. 20, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Howard Kinzey

Howard G. Kinzey, age 92, a resident of Hood River, Ore., passed away Feb. 21, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Stanford Harvey

Stanford Harvey, age 50, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away at home Feb. 21, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.