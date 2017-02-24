Service Announcement for Feb. 25: Nellie Hjaltalin

Nellie Hjaltalin passed away on Jan. 3, 2017, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Ore. Nellie was born May 6, 1927, in Gresham, Ore.
A memorial service will take place on March 4, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Anderson's Tribute Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
