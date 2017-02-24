Cooper Spur Alpine Team sees big crowd for annual Cooper Duel race

On Feb. 5, the Cooper Spur Alpine Team (CSAT) hosted the annual Cooper Duel ski race at Cooper Spur Ski Area on Mount Hood. The Cooper Duel is a unique format in which racers run head to head on two adjacent slalom courses which provides ample opportunity for fierce competition, thrills, spills, and more cowbell.

Racers get two runs (one on each course) and results are calculated based on combined times.



For the second year in a row, weather and snow conditions pulled together to allow CSAT to run the event at their namesake area. Last year over 250 racers from the Mt. Hood Mitey Mite council participated in the race and this year saw 265 registered racers from Cooper Spur Alpine Team, Meadows Race Team (MRT), Multnomah Athletic Club (MAC), Mt. Hood Race Team and Academy (MHRTA), and independent racers. While conditions were not as pleasant as 2016, racers took the snow, rain, fog, mist, and challenging, soft and rutted course conditions in stride. Race results are as follows:

U8 Girls: 1st Josephine Bourgaul (MHRTA), 2nd Piper Darling (MRT), 3rd Nora Streedain (MRT), 4th Maya Cummings (MRT), 5th Helene Zarosinski (MRT), 6th Sonja Weatherill (MAC), 7th Neena DeGennaro (MRT), 8th Veda Wright (MRT), 9th Rosie Hart (CSAT), 10th Sage Lofgren (CSAT).

U8 Boys: 1st Cooper Rust (MRT), 2nd Liam Scroggins (IND), 3rd Henry Hackett (MHRTA), 4th Milo Bielen (CSRT), 5th Evan Goldstein (MAC), 6th Thatcher Beck (CSAT), 7th Wyatt Bahn (CSAT), 8th Harrison Kunkler (CSAT), 9th Watou Pfriem (CSAT), 10th Griffin Mueller (CSAT).

U10 Girls: 1st Anna Bucher (MRT), 2nd Sky Vaivoda-Kerr (CSAT), 3rd Victoria Martin (MRT), 4th Teagan Lynaugh (CSAT), 5th Sophie Weatherill (MAC), 6th Ruby Maki (CSAT), 7th Annabella Barteld (CSAT), 8th Elissa Ping (MRT), 9th Tippen Adams (CSAT), 10th Kylinn Eliott (CSAT).

U10 Boys: 1st Jack Morris (MRT), 2nd Paul Oellrich (MRT), 3rd Matthew Kafka (MHRTA), 4th Jack Tansey (MRT), 5th Eddy Zarosinski (MRT), 6th William Herion (MRT), 7th Kaden Bertell (IND), 8th Caiden Titus (MRT), 9th Fin Van Rutledge (CSAT), 10th Tober Kling (MRT).

U12 Girls: 1st Bergen Rust (MAC), 2nd Charlotte Morris (MRT), 3rd Rose Hopkins (CSAT), 4th Claire McCorcle (MRT), 5th Lux Zarosinski (MRT), 6th Ayden Kitt (MRT), 7th Elena Kaimaktchiev (CSAT), 8th Hannah Currier (MHRTA), 9th Sophie Herman (MRT), 10th Madeleine Herion (MRT).

U12 Boys: 1st Peyton Wells (CSAT), 2nd Tyler Howell (CSAT), 3rd Luke Vecchiet (MAC), 4th Aksel Kitt (MRT), 5th James Barrow (MRT), 6th Josh Johnson (MAC), 7th Thorsen Welch (MRT), 8th Cole Pickett (MRT), 9th Tyler Moore (CSAT), 10th Elias Kean (MRT)

U14 Girls: 1st Annie Hendrickson (CSAT), 2nd Sarah Davies (CSAT), 3rd Marisa Rigert (CSAT), 4th Nikki Prall (MAC), 5th Peyton Bogatin (MAC), 6th Quinn Albright (MAC), 7th Jayden Tait (MHRTA), 8th Sadie Jones (MRT), 9th Annick Adams (CSAT), 10th Sanne Murphy (MAC)

U14 Boys: 1st Jackson Currier (MHRTA), 2nd Remy Bourgault (MHRTA), 3rd Giuliano Bianco (MRT), 4th Grant Andersen (MAC), 5th Henry AnDyke (MRT), 6th Cooper Lahti (MAC), 7th Markus Falconer (MRT), 8th Oscar Hapke (MHRTA), 9th Collin Boyd (MRT), 10th Seth Levin (MHRTA).