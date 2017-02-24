Entertainment Update for Feb. 25

‘Porgy and Bess’ screens Feb. 26

As part of its series of filmed San Francisco Opera productions, the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents George Gershwin’s iconic American opera, “Porgy and Bess,” on Sunday Feb. 26, at 2 pm.

“Porgy and Bess” will be screened at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Tickets at the door are $10, and free to students and seniors. The San Francisco Opera Series is being funded by a donation from Dr. Neil Watanabe.

Blues Cabaret returns Feb. 26

The Griffin House celebrates music month with Portland’s Blues Cabaret (Dave Fleschner, Billy Mixer and singer/songwriter Laura Berman) returning Sunday, Feb. 26. Tickets are at Eventbrite.com. Critics say Blues Cabaret is “a unique production that blends the lyrical heart of a songwriter, the theatricality of Broadway and the hard-core truth of the Blues."

Ziplander at Volcanic Feb. 25

It’s original Roots Rock from the Great Northwest — Ziplander plays Volcanic Bottle Shoppe on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. The show is 21 and over. Visit www.facebook.com/ Ziplander for details. Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River; 541-436-1226.

