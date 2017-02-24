Filing Time: Now is the time to get involved in the critical work of local politics

Local elections head into deep waters on May 16.

Who is ready to wade in?

A new majority on the Hood River County School District board and both of the county’s port districts are possible outcomes of the May 16 special districts election.

Every area of Hood River County has elected positions up for the ballot on May 16, including a rare occurrence with the Hood River County School District Board of Directors.

Hood River County School District and both the Hood River and Cascade Locks port districts have three of five positions up for election on May 16, and there are multiple openings on the county-wide library, transportation and Parks and Recreation districts, as well as several fire, water, and sanitation districts and other special taxing districts with two more openings.

When was the last time we saw five of the seven positions up for vote at the same time on one elected board? That is the case with school board — four terms of four years each, plus an unexpired term with two years remaining.

This is a great opportunity for anyone with an interest in local education. Take it as timely encouragement to get involved.

The same can be said for the port positions and the numerous smaller special districts.

For good reasons, there is plenty of disillusionment with state-wide and national politics. But local politics truly affords the average citizen an opportunity to make an impact. Local agencies all do the critical work of making decisions for the successful operation of agencies that provide fire protection, keep water and sanitation systems working, along with maintaining our parks, library facilities, and public transportation, among others.

•

The filing deadline runs through March 16 at 5 p.m. at the Hood River County Elections Office, 601 State St., third floor. If you have questions about how to file, phone Elections at 541-386-1442. If you want to know more about responsibilities and other details of each position, call the specific agency.

Here is the full list of open positions on the May 16 ballot:

Hood River County Transportation District Directors — four-year term, four positions open

HRC Transportation District Director — two-year unexpired term, one position open

School Board: Board Member At Large four-year term

School Board Member Position 2 — four-year term

School Board Member Position 3 — Unexpired two-year term

School Board Member Position 4 — four-year term

School Board Member Position 6 — four-year term

Parkdale Rural Fire District Director — four-year terms, two positions

West Side Rural Fire District Director — four-year terms, two positions

Wy’East Rural Fire District Director — four-year terms, three positions

Crystal Springs Water District Commissioner — four-year terms, two positions

Ice Fountain Water District Commissioners — four-year terms, three positions

Hood River County Library Board Member — four-year terms, three positions

Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation Board Members — four-year terms, two positions

Port of Cascade Locks Commissioner Position 3 — two-year unexpired term

Port of Cascade Locks Commissioner Position 4 — four-year term

Port of Cascade Locks Commissioner Position 5 — four-year term

Port of Hood River Commissioner Position 1, 2 and 3 — four-year terms

Odell Sanitary District Director — 4-year terms, two positions

Parkdale Sanitary District Director — 4-year term