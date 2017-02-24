Sylvianna Marquez, RDH, takes a pause from cleaning teeth to let Ramon Garcia show his best fist pump from the dental chair during One Community Health’s Give Kids a Smile Day Feb. 14. Between the dental and medical departments, OCH saw 18 uninsured youth, ranging in age from 2 to 18. A variety of services were offered, including well-child checkups, immunizations, development screenings, assistance with enrollment in the Oregon Health Plan and Washington Apple Health, dental exams, cleanings, x-rays and restorative services.
