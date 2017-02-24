Horizon girls host Powder Valley Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Horizon girls basketball team (21-5, 13-1 Big Sky District) will enter the second round of the 1A state tournament as an eight-seed and will host No. 9 Powder Valley (20-5, 12-3 Old Oregon League) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Powder Valley advanced to the second round after defeating South Wasco 60-20 in a first-round game Wednesday evening. Three of the team’s five losses have come at the hands of undefeated Nixyaawii — a team favored to win the 1A tournament this season.

Powder Valley and Horizon have not faced each other this season and with the exception of South Wasco County, have no shared opponents. Winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the round of eight portion of the tournament, which will be held in Baker City March 2-4.