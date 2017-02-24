Jefferson Dancers perform March 4

Be inspired by one of the most elite dance companies in Oregon — the Jefferson Dancers — at Columbia Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. The performance is part of the center’s 2017 poTENtial Program Series.

The Jefferson Dancers are the best of the best of the nationally-known dance department at Jefferson High School. For 40 years, the company has comprised the school’s most advanced dance students who come to Jefferson High School for training.

The Jefferson dance program is dedicated to educating and preparing students for the depth of commitment it takes to physically and mentally prepare themselves for a performing arts career. In this professional dance company environment, students begin to understand the responsibility required of them and the rewards of contributing to a product of exceptional quality.

Unlike most dance companies, this multi-ethnic company of dancers age 14-18 are trained and perform works in all dance styles. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors 62 and over, and are available at columbiaarts.org, Waucoma Bookstore, and in the gallery at 215 Cascade Ave.