Letters to the Editor for Feb. 25

Press is our ally

An attack on a free press is an attack on all Americans. Our freedom depends on the free flow of information, allowing differences of opinion, criticism, discussion and ideas. Leaks from anonymous sources (as long as they’re not classified information) have long been a source of information about all administrations.

A free press allows the people to guard against government abuses of power and prevent violations of the Constitution. Without leaks, we would never have known about subversive activities like Nixon/Watergate.

A free press has its faults, but it’s better than the alternative, censorship and a state controlled press as in Hitler’s Nazi Germany, or Stalin’s Communist Russia. Trump says the press is his “enemy;” maybe so, but a free press is every American’s ally.

Jerry Giarraputo

Hood River

Report is ‘dishonest’

“Pro-immigrant march draws 240 people” was the headline on the front of the Feb. 18 edition of the Hood River News. This one headline looks innocuous enough, but to a person who is truly objective, it’s not hard to decipher it’s true meaning regarding the reason for the march. The article goes on to describe a driver in a Washington pick-up truck as being “aggressive” towards marchers, all because that driver was trying to drive somewhere and refused to stop or change direction when asked to by marchers. It was clearly stated in the article that the marchers were illegally marching in the middle of the street and blocking traffic. (That’s a familiar theme). So, who was truly causing a problem or being “aggressive”? Not only are they supporters of illegal immigration, but on that day, they were illegal marchers as well (eventually they were instructed to remain on the sidewalk and did so).

This was a pro-illegal immigrant march, and nothing else. I have grown up with and worked very closely with legal and illegal immigrants. I am close to a few, and have enduring relationships with them. I too would like immigration reform. Namely, I’d like to see our DACA kids protected. However, at some point we must enforce our laws, and if illegal immigrants can send back $24.8 billion in remittances to Mexico (home) a year — beating out Mexico’s petroleum revenue for the first time ever — then I think it’s high time they get a lawyer and become citizens. How can liberals ever expect to have that “conversation” they’re always clamoring for when they are enabled by a newspaper that starts that conversation from a false premise, and when they themselves engage in dishonesty?



Kevin Herman

White Salmon

Who is to say?

Mirror, mirror on the wall …

A wise carpenter once shared a parable about a man who, after looking at his face in the mirror, found himself returning again and again and again to his reflected image because his behavior proved inconsistent with the potential of his intended identity.

Regardless of political affiliation, we all know that there is a difficulty. We have all sat in a small circle of friends and felt the discomfort creep into the room when one of our number, when one of “us” has forgotten who he is and, more importantly, who he can be. Who is there to tell him, indeed to help him ... if not the press?

Bob White

Mt. Hood Parkdale

‘Extreme killing’

I am disappointed that Rep. Walden voted in support of an amendment to repeal a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rulemaking to stop private citizens from killing hibernating bears and using steel-jawed leghold traps or snares to kill grizzly bears on our national wildlife refuges in Alaska.

We don’t use those hunting methods anywhere in Oregon, and they’re never acceptable on our federal refuges. Indeed, it makes a mockery of the concept of a refuge to allow such extreme killing methods. This is not a states rights issue; this is a federal refuge and there is a purpose and a detailed mission for these lands. When states promote extreme policies, like denning and land-and-shoot hunting, it’s up to the federal government to protect wildlife on refuges.

Rep. Walden should be a friend to animals and conservation, and this vote is no evidence of that commitment.

Rachel Perman

Hood River

Acid on wound

The Hood River Planning Commission should ignore all testimony that refers to affordable housing as tenement or ghetto housing, as opponents tend to call it as a scare tactic to prevent much needed housing in Hood River. We have to stop the profiling of people who want to live in decent housing they can afford.



Affordable housing is just that and Hood River has hundreds of people, many working hard for a living at minimum wage, who are respectable citizens of Hood River and simply cannot afford rents in the town. You can’t profile someone who needs affordable housing. Hood River citizens are made up of a range of folks from college students, sports enthusiasts, brewers, shopkeepers, gas station attendants, wait staff, farmers, landscapers, baristas, dancers, musicians, and artists who make up the character of this town and need a place to live, but can’t afford $1,000-plus a month rent. And let’s face it, $1,000 is cheap.



Hood River has a dilemma. Landlords can’t resist the golden carrot in knowing that in the summer they can get thrice as much rent from tourists and summer part-timers. And this displaces the year-round tenants who call this home. It’s a sad reality, so to try to stop Hood River from helping the situation by providing nice housing that full-time residents can afford is just pouring acid on the wound.

If you fear people who aren’t rich will trash their own apartments, take a look at rich drunk white kids at college and see what they do to apartments. There is no demographic that is immune to sloppy living, just as there is no demographic immune to clean neat living. All that folks who work in Hood River want in Hood River is more living space that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, period. Let’s put to rest the terms “tenement” and “ghetto.”

Susan Conklin

Mosier

Unity is best

For all the youngsters out there: You have inherited a mess BIGLY. For this, I am HUGELY sorry. For countless generations, we have been systematically destroying your planet to make more and better things. You would think that somewhere down the line, we would have discovered that things cannot make us happy, but we did not. Only our relationships with others can make us happy. But all is, I think, not lost.

The primary strategy of the controlling classes has always been to divide and conquer. You have at least a couple things going for you.

Relentless marketing has shortened our attention span, and all our new gadgets allow for immediate and vast communication. You have an unprecedented opportunity to capture global attention … Unity is your best and only shot. Good luck.

David Warnock

Hood River

Audit kudos

In accordance with state and federal requirements, a third party independent financial audit has been completed for the Hood River County School District. This type of audit is required on a regular basis by state and federal rules. In summary, the district received exemplary marks from the independent auditor. Over the past several years, the district has made continual improvements and added clarity in response to suggestions from these audits. The continuous improvement efforts resulted in high marks this year, characterized by the auditor as exemplary and unusual for a district to achieve these no deficiencies / zero findings results. This financial focus by the district is strategic to our strong budget management, future planning, and contingency funding.

This is good news for all of us as county tax payers, knowing that the school district is receiving very strong marks for financial accounting.

I want to thank the district financial team led by Saundra Buchanan with the direction of the Superintendent Dan Goldman. As we proceed into another very challenging Oregon biennial budget season for district operations, and exciting projects with our construction bond, tight financial management is one key to our success.

Rich Truax

HRCSD Board Member

Hood River

Cultural highlights

On Feb. 17 I heard the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Sinfonietta community orchestra perform an astounding concert of classical music.

A nationally acclaimed oboist was a featured soloist. One week earlier, CGOA’s Stages theater company, accompanied by a small CGOA orchestra ensemble, presented Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance.” It was a tour de force … a hilarious, colorful operetta that would be challenging for any theater group in any major metropolis. In both cases, these high-quality offerings were brought to us despite the tough weather conditions during rehearsal season.

Once again, I must thank all the artists of the Gorge for their talent, generosity, and their enrichment of our communities. We are so lucky here.

More great cultural events are scheduled for spring. Among them, CGOA will present a concert of American music on March 10 and 12, and screenings of the San Francisco Opera’s professionally filmed performances of the operas “Porgy and Bess” (Feb 26) and “Madame Butterfly” (April 16), the Gorge Jazz Collective in concert with recording vocalist Bre Gregg (April 7), and the Sinfonietta’s return on May 6 to join singer-songwriter David Wilcox — all of these at the beautiful Performing Arts Center at Wy’east Middle School in Odell. CGOA Stages will present Monty Python’s “Spamalot” June 15-17 and 22-24. Another theater group, Plays for Nonprofits, will present the comedy “Calendar Girls” for three weekends beginning March 17-18 (also at Wy’east Middle School’s Performing Arts Center).

Save the dates! Support the arts, enjoy live theater, music, and spoken word every time you can! (More offerings, too, are upcoming at the Columbia Art Gallery, all the area libraries, and numerous other venues in Hood River, The Dalles, and Bingen/White Salmon.)



Like nature and the great outdoors, the arts are a much-needed temporary retreat … and an antidote to politics, final exams, or work stresses.

Tina Castañares

Hood River

A world of good news

We all need a little good news in these challenging times.

We’ve been making progress and we need to keep pushing forward. It’s easy to get distracted with the day to day, but keep your eye on the ball.

The giant panda is no longer an endangered species.

The Ocean Cleanup Project plans to clean up 40 percent of the ocean-plastics starting this year.

China announced plans to end the ivory trade in their country.

U.S. veteran homelessness has declined by 50 percent in the last 10 years.

China put a ban on new coal mines and 15 percent of their economy will use renewable energy by 2020.

The manatee is no longer on the endangered species list.

The Colombia government and FARC rebels signed a peace agreement ending a war that left 7 million people dead or homeless.

Canada protected 85 percent of the Great Bear Rainforest, part of the world’s largest rainforest.

Measles has been eradicated from North, Central and South America.

Malawi saw its HIV rate among children drop by 67 percent.

Twenty countries created 40 protected marine parks covering the area the size of the U.S.

Israel produces 55 percent of its freshwater from the sea.

An Ebola vaccine was developed by Canadians with a 100 percent success rate.

World hunger has reached its lowest point in 25 years.

Tiger numbers are on the rise for the first time in 100 years.

About 90 percent of Costa Rica’s electrical grid runs on renewable energy.

India planted 50 million trees in 24 hours with 800,000 volunteers.

Thanks Chris Hadfield (Canadian astronaut) for compiling this list.

Start making your own list and share it with others.

Jeff Jerome

Hood River

Question for Walden

The administration floated a trial balloon over the weekend with a proposal to use the National Guard to roundup and deport illegal immigrants.

The government has also proposed and apparently will hire 10,000 ICE agents and 5,000 police to use instead for their roundup — 15,000 new hires at just $60,000 per will cost us the better part of a billion dollars per year while there is a hiring freeze. Why the desire to round up the poorest and most vulnerable people in our communities?

For me, the real problem is the employers who want cheap labor and are willing to hire undocumented people. Start putting the growers and packers in jail and the problem (if there is one) will go away immediately. Obviously, the feds will not enforce the laws already on the books when it’s politically expedient to look the other way for the employers.

The answer is not picking up or jailing anyone, it’s sensible immigration laws that allow people to come here and work documented. This gives them an opportunity to support their families, and our orchardists and other employers to hire their needed employees without fear there will be disruptions in their workplaces.

So let me ask, Rep. Greg Walden, where are you on this issue? Why aren’t you working and doing something to support our communities, both the growers and the employees they hire? How long will we have to wait for Rep. Walden to actually do something of value on this issue?

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

Our volcano is active

While I enjoyed the story (Feb. 15) about monitoring Mount Hood, one sentence struck me:

“Though dormant, Mount Hood gives off signs that it’s a potentially active volcano.”

Mount Hood is not “a potentially active volcano.”

Mount Hood is “an active volcano.”

An analogy is exercise. Is a marathon runner not “an active person” when sleeping? Are they “dormant” while drinking a cup of coffee? You don’t have to run every second you are alive to be “active.” The same is true of our mountain.

This is not just semantics. Words shape perception, and public perception shapes political will. If government agencies spend money on things that probably won’t happen, they are wasting it.

While a coast geologist in South Carolina, I saw perception change political will. The perception of land as “permanent” drove away geologic arguments about building houses on certain beach fronts. When those beaches began to change, as they did regularly over the span of a hundred years or so, people’s houses were in jeopardy. Then taxpayers were forced to spend millions protecting them.

The same is true of houses on or below steep slopes people perceived as stable, or development in flood plains because they have been dry for the past 50 years.

The public perception of Cascade volcanos as “dormant” or only “potentially active” is “potentially dangerous” because it can promote the view that an eruption is not possible or at worst unlikely. Over the decade that I have lived here, almost every person I’ve spoken to about Mount Hood outside of environmental scientists has thought it is a mere mountain of rock or “a dormant volcano.”

The reality is this: Mount Hood will erupt. We live next to an active volcano.

Mother nature doesn’t much care about our perceptions. I hope the memory of Mount St. Helens is still fresh enough in our minds that we take this seriously and all give our support and gratitude to the scientists who are working to protect us.

John Metta

Hood River