May Street fifth graders open school store

Fifth grade students in Lenny Bunting’s May Street classroom are learning real-world skills by running their own student store. Above, Stella Lee, Peyton Wells and Owen Sheppard go over order forms submitted by students at lunch. Store items include pens, bouncy balls and erasers.

Photo by Trisha Walker
As of Friday, February 24, 2017

May Street Elementary students have a new way to spend Dragon Dinero coupons they earn each day for being respectful, responsible and safe: A student-run store.

Photo by Trisha Walker

Peyton Wells checks in with Vivian Mitchell, Ryann Rosselle, and Dylan Vaivoda as they work to fill orders.

Fifth graders in Lenny Bunting’s fifth grade class are learning what it takes to run a small business, polling students in each grade and creating a list of items for the store’s grand opening on Friday, Feb. 3.

Next up: Creating a purchase order, receiving and itemizing the inventory, creating order forms and a display case, and advertising the school store on the PA system.

“Moving forward, the students will have the opportunity to troubleshoot, manage and update inventory, and make changes as they see fit,” said Bunting.

Being able to use Dragon Dinero coupons helps engage all students, but especially the older ones.

“What better way for the students to invest themselves (in the coupons) than to design, create and run their school’s store?” he said.

“I am very proud of my students, as I have overseen them throughout this process. These are great, real-world connections that are being made.”

