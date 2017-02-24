May Street fifth graders open school store

May Street Elementary students have a new way to spend Dragon Dinero coupons they earn each day for being respectful, responsible and safe: A student-run store.

Fifth graders in Lenny Bunting’s fifth grade class are learning what it takes to run a small business, polling students in each grade and creating a list of items for the store’s grand opening on Friday, Feb. 3.

Next up: Creating a purchase order, receiving and itemizing the inventory, creating order forms and a display case, and advertising the school store on the PA system.

“Moving forward, the students will have the opportunity to troubleshoot, manage and update inventory, and make changes as they see fit,” said Bunting.

Being able to use Dragon Dinero coupons helps engage all students, but especially the older ones.

“What better way for the students to invest themselves (in the coupons) than to design, create and run their school’s store?” he said.

“I am very proud of my students, as I have overseen them throughout this process. These are great, real-world connections that are being made.”