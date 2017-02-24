Police Log, Feb. 13 to 19

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Feb. 13 — Cascade Avenue — Male arrested for harassing a young female by touching her thigh, harassing another male by threatening his life, and for trespassing after being told several times not to be there, and being warned by the officer in person twice.

Feb. 16 — Sherman Avenue — Officer took report of an assault that occurred in October 2016. A juvenile female had been assaulted by her boyfriend in Hood River County.

Feb. 19 — May Street — Hood River female arrested for domestic assault.

Feb. 22 — 21st Street — Male cited for telephonic harassment for an incident that occurred Feb. 19.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Feb. 18 — Hood River — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant, giving false information to a police officer, and possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Feb. 19 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Richland, Wash., resident arrested on the charge of disorderly conduct and lodged at NORCOR.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Feb. 18 — Hood River — Hood River resident was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. The resident performed field sobriety tests and provided breath samples, both of which were failed.

Feb. 19 — Hood River — White Salmon resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. The White Salmon resident failed field sobriety testing and provided a breath sample of more than twice the legal limit.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Feb. 14 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported; it occurred in a parking lot during heavy snow.

Feb. 15 — 12th Street, 1100 block — Officer made contact with a delivery driver who struck a parked car on Pine Street near 12th Street.

Feb. 16 — Oak Street, 0-100 block — Vehicle impounded for unpaid parking tickets.

Feb. 18 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Officer responded to a traffic crash near Button Bridge Road and Marina Way. The vehicles sustained damage and a crash report was generated. No injuries were reported. Both drivers were issued a copy and advised to file an accident report with the DMV.

Feb. 18 — Oak Street — Hit and run reported.

Feb. 18 — Hood River — A The Dalles resident was arrested on the charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended and lodged at NORCOR.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Feb. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Washington State male arrested for a warrant.

Feb. 17 — Female arrested for two outstanding warrants.

Feb. 19 — May Street, 1600 block — Male arrested on a felony probation warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Feb. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer made contact with a store’s loss prevention officer regarding a theft of a purse.

Feb. 15 — Oak Street, 500 block — Burglary reported. The window to an entry door was broken to gain access and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Feb. 16 — E. Port Marina Drive, 700 block — Car stolen out of Skamania County recovered.

Feb. 16 — Sherman Avenue, 3100 block — Burglary reported.

Feb. 17 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft from a vehicle reported. The incident was caught on security cameras.

Other:

Feb. 17 — 12th Street, 1200 block — Juvenile male cited for minor in possession of alcohol.

Feb. 18 — Third Street — Unattended death reported.

Feb. 17 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Officer responded to a parking lot regarding a dispute at a custody exchange.