‘She Kills Monsters’ to open next weekend

The first of two Hood River Valley High School winter plays, “She Kills Monsters,” directed by Rachel Harry, comes to the Bowe Theater next weekend, bringing ‘90s geek culture — and a Dungeons and Dragons module — to center stage. Above, Tillius the Paladin (or Tilly Evans, played by Ella VanCott) confers with friends Kaliope (Lucy Fine) and Lilith (Emma Dexter, far right) while sister and first time D&D player Agnes (Savannah Rogan) tries to keep up. The comedy runs March 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 beginning at 7 p.m., and Mach 12 at 2 p.m. The play is rated PG13 with teen situations and some strong language; Sunday’s matinee will be “swearing free.”