0

‘She Kills Monsters’ to open next weekend

Tillius the Paladin (or Tilly Evans, played by Ella VanCott) confers with friends Kaliope (Lucy Fine) and Lilith (Emma Dexter, far right) while sister and first time D&D player Agnes (Savannah Rogan) tries to keep up.

Photo by Trisha Walker
Tillius the Paladin (or Tilly Evans, played by Ella VanCott) confers with friends Kaliope (Lucy Fine) and Lilith (Emma Dexter, far right) while sister and first time D&D player Agnes (Savannah Rogan) tries to keep up.

By Trisha Walker

As of Friday, February 24, 2017

The first of two Hood River Valley High School winter plays, “She Kills Monsters,” directed by Rachel Harry, comes to the Bowe Theater next weekend, bringing ‘90s geek culture — and a Dungeons and Dragons module — to center stage. Above, Tillius the Paladin (or Tilly Evans, played by Ella VanCott) confers with friends Kaliope (Lucy Fine) and Lilith (Emma Dexter, far right) while sister and first time D&D player Agnes (Savannah Rogan) tries to keep up. The comedy runs March 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 beginning at 7 p.m., and Mach 12 at 2 p.m. The play is rated PG13 with teen situations and some strong language; Sunday’s matinee will be “swearing free.”

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)