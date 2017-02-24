Sheriff Log, Feb. 12 to 18

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Feb. 14 — Bonneville Drive — Male arrested for assault IV / domestic violence and lodged at NORCOR.

Feb. 16 — Hutson Road — Deputy dispatched to a 10-year-old male who was beating up his mother.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Feb. 17 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Feb. 17 — State Street, 300 block — Deputy dispatched to the courthouse to meet with a person who wanted to file a report for theft.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Feb. 12 — Indian Creek Road, 1100 block — Deputy dispatched to a hit and run in which the vehicle was still in the orchard. A single juvenile fruit tree had been severed at the base of the trunk.

Feb. 15 — Hood River — A vehicle was towed from a traffic stop for several traffic violations, and a lack of a safe place to park it.

Feb. 15 — Eastside Road, 1900 block — Male arrested for felony attempting to elude a police officer by vehicle and reckless driving. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Feb. 17 — Lost Lake Road — Deputy dispatched to a truck stuck and blocking the road.

Feb. 18 — Highway 281 south of 282 — Deputy assisted the Oregon State Police with a traffic hazard. During the course of that assistance, the deputy cited a male for driving uninsured and driving while suspended. His vehicle was towed.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Feb. 14 — Glass Road and Eastside Road — Stolen vehicle recovered. There were no occupants.

Feb. 14 — Parkdale — Stolen vehicle reported.

Feb. 14 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Deputies took a report of a theft from a parked vehicle.

Feb. 14 — Clear Creek Road, 8400 bock — Sometime between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, unknown person(s) unlawfully entered into a vehicle.

Feb. 15 — Mt. Hood — Theft reported.

Other:

Feb. 12 — Cascade Locks — A search and rescue operation was conducted for two lost hikers on the Ruckel Creek Trail.

Feb. 13 — State Street, 300 block — Deputy took an informational report regarding a parenting agreement violation.