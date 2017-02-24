Sports briefs for Feb. 25

Gorge Roller Girls bout for schools

The Gorge Roller Girls roller derby team will compete in a “Save Our Sports” bout between their two home teams — the Cherry Bombers and River Reapers — Saturday, March 11 at the Trout Lake School. Half of the proceeds for the event will be donated to Trout Lake School athletics. Doors open at 5 p.m.; the action starts at 6. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, and free for kids 6 and under. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to gorgerollergirls.org.