Chandra Man Bajyoo begins ‘Interesting People’ series at Mt. Hood Town Hall

Chandra Man Bajyoo, a Nepali guide who has done more than 100 treks in the Himalayas, will speak about his experiences at the Mt. Hood Town Hall on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. This is the first in a series of “Interesting People” talks at the community center, located at 6575 Hwy. 35.

Bajyoo was born and raised in Sindhuli, a remote village in southeast Nepal about 200 miles from Kathmandu. His parents farmed a small piece of land that barely provided enough food for the family. He later moved to Kathmandu to find work and continue studying. In Kathmandu, he first worked as a construction laborer, then a woolen carpet weaver, then as a porter on mountain treks.

The tourism industryhas collapsed a few times in Bajyoo’s tenure, forcing him to seek other work in other countries, and the earthquake of 2015 further damaged not only the trekking industry, but family life.

He speaks numerous languages, and several Hood River residents have worked with him as a guide. He can be contacted via email at cmtamang@yahoo.com.