Entertainment Update for Jan. 4

‘Old Man’ author visits Jan. 17

Author Leif Whittaker is in Hood River for a book talk on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts (215 Cascade St., Hood River). Whittaker will be discussing his memoir “My Old Man and the Mountain.”

The book is an engaging and humorous story of what it was like to “grow up Whittaker” — the youngest son of Jim Whittaker and Dianne Roberts, in an extended family of accomplished climbers. This community event is free and open to the public.

World’s Finest in town Jan. 6

Portland’s Americana-Jamgrass band World's Finest will be in Hood River at the River City Saloon on Friday, Jan. 6.

“With a songwriting style rooted in Americana, the band banks on their ability to transcend genres of all kinds. String-centric and bluegrass-inspired compositions seamlessly transition into 3-dimensional psytrance, funk, and dub soundscapes, leaving their audience with a full circle experience of emotion and dance.”

River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Update for Jazz Collective show

A recent press release stated that CGOA’s Jan. 15 concert begins at 2 p.m. In fact, the performance begins at 7 p.m. The concert features the Gorge Jazz Collective Big Band and a special appearance by local favorites Hapa Hillbillies. The concert is the second annual gathering of the jazz band and outstanding community musicians. The concert is in the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center.

Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One

Calling all singers: Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One happens every Saturday from 7-11 p.m. with Sharon Olson. Bring any of your CDs and come and enjoy the fun! Thirteen -O-One Steak & Spirits Sports Bar, 1301 Belmont Ave., Hood River; 541-386-1774.

