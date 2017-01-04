Hood River hotel sold

Brian Cunninghame checks out newly installed historic photos of Hood River Hotel Tuesday, with hotel manager Cathy Butterfield, on Cunninghame’s final day as owner of the 105-year-old downtown hotel.
Cunninghame signed the papers Tuesday for the sale of the hotel at 102 Oak St. to a group of investors based in Portland. He said a lobby remodel and amenity upgrades in the guest rooms are planned by the new owners.
“This is a pretty emotional day. I will miss it. The best thing about owning this hotel was the wonderful staff, and just being a part of such an important historic building in Hood River,” Cunninghame said.
See Jan. 7 Hood River News for details.
