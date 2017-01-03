HRV boys b-ball ends 2016 with two losses

A matchup with 6A McMinnville wasn’t expected to be an easy one for the HRV boys basketball team, as the Grizzlies boasted a 5-1 record going into Tuesday’s contest in McMinnville and are currently one of the top teams in their classification.

The Grizzlies (7-1), averaging 62 points per game, continued to do Tuesday what they’ve done all season long: beat teams by hefty double-digit margins.

The Eagles (3-5) saw their worst defeat of the season unfold at McMinnville High, as the Grizzlies walloped HRV 82-38. It was the fewest number of points scored by HRV this year and the most the team has given up to an opponent.

Trenton Hough was the lone player for HRV to crack the double-digit mark, scoring 11 points and going 4-for-8 from the field, as well as recording a team-best three steals. Overall, HRV couldn’t get much going on offense, hitting just 12 field goals on 43 shot attempts (28 percent), which tied a season-low for the Eagles. Dakota Kurahara had nine points and a team-high five rebounds.

HRV also struggled against Stevenson (4-2) losing to the Bulldogs 76-57 on the road. Stats from that contest were not available at press time.

Even after last week’s blowout losses, the Eagles ended the month with a defense in the middle of the pack, ranked 16th out of 33 5A teams with 457 points allowed. The team’s offense was lower with a 24th ranking, as HRV has scored 406 points this season.

However, those stats put the Eagles at a competitive pace with other teams in the Columbia River Conference, with the exception of Hermiston, ranked seventh overall in the state. HRV is at No. 19, Pendleton is at No. 23, and The Dalles is at No. 25.

The Eagles road trip continues Thursday at Corbett (0-4), a 4A school Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday’s game at St. Helens was canceled due to weather conditions. HRV is back home Saturday for a rematch with the Columbia Bruins, whom the Eagles beat 63-48 Dec. 21 in Hood River.