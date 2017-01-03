Kegler's Corner: Randy Nieto rolls 297

Last week Randy Nieto came within one strike of rolling the first perfect game of the season at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. Bowling on lanes five and six in the Monday night Industrial League, Randy’s down-and-in game caught fire as he painted a big finish in his third game of the session, stringing the first 11 strikes.

But, alas, a perfect 300 game was not to be, as that nervy final ball just didn’t make it up the hill, leaving three pins: the 2-4-5. Nevertheless, it’s still an achievement to be proud of and it is currently the highest scratch game rolled at the lanes this season.

Two other keglers had good outings in league action last week. Travis Adams topped everybody, beating his average by 118 pins in the Industrial. Travis rolled solid scratch 223 and 203 games on his way to a fine 625 series. He is the mainstay key anchor man on the Tinman Heating five, who won 24 points and moved into third place in this round.

Lance Nielsen, who just returned to league action a few weeks ago appears to like these new lanes as he topped his average by 100 pins for the second time in the last three weeks in the fast paced hot-shot Wednesday night Fraternal League. This time, Lance tossed a nifty scratch 232 game and beat his average by 104 pins for the evening’s work. Happy New Year, everybody!

League Reports

(high scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial League: Randy Nieto: 297 game and 635 series.

Wednesday afternoon Colts and Fillies League: Mick Sherrell: 548 series; Karen Baumsteiger: 198 game and 480 series; Steve Nance: 198 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League: Jeff Miller: 235 game and 687 series.

Thursday afternoon Lads and Lassies League: Lynn Spellman: 233 game and 601 series; Bernie Keys: 191 game and 499 series; Ken Ingram: 221 game; Len Allen: 207 game.

Thursday County League: Rod Pratt: 212 game and 562 series; Joyce Wilson: 198 game and 477 series.