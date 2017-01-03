Prevent spread of the flu

The flu has hit Oregon hard this holiday season and MCMC has seen a surge of flu-related admissions in recent days. As a result, officials are sharing information to help protect hospitalized patients, visitors and staff and to help members of the community protect themselves from the flu and its unpleasant, and potentially dangerous, effects.

The flu is highly contagious, and young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are especially susceptible to the worst consequences of the illness. Therefore, MCMC officials request that visitors showing symptoms not visit hospitalized friends and family members. Flu symptoms include fever, cough, vomiting, diarrhea and respiratory problems.

People with the flu also should avoid school or work, if possible.

The best defense against the flu is to get the vaccination. MCMC officials remind area residents that it’s not too late to get a flu shot, which are available from area health care providers as well as several other local sources.

Flu shots are covered by Medicare and most private insurers.

In addition to getting a flu shot, frequent hand washing and covering coughs help prevent the spread of the flu.

If you are experiencing flu symptoms, or need more information about the flu, consult your health care provider.