Snow returns this weekend

Snow’s on the way.

Another snow storm is forecasted this weekend, according to a National Weather Service report provided by Barb Ayers, Hood River County emergency manager.

Snowfall is likely through most of the day Saturday, with freezing rain starting in the evening and continuing into Sunday. East winds will continue through the weekend.

Travel conditions through the Gorge could be treacherous all weekend.



“This weekend, we’ll see a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain as we transition of out of this unusual cold weather to more typical conditions with mountain snow and valley rain,” weather service officials said in the report.

As for Wednesday:

East winds were set to peak in the morning, Jan. 4., with gusts of 60 miles per hour in the western Gorge and 50 miles per hour in the eastern Portland metro area.

Overnight lows Wednesday will deep into the teens and 20s, with afternoon highs near. Wind chill temperatures are expected to drop “dangerously cold” — zero to minus-five in the Gorge.

For winter safety tips, visit a Red Cross safety guide:

http://patch.com/oregon/portland/red-cross-issues-safety-tips-cold-weather