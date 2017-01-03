Start your planting with Soil and Water District annual plant sale

The Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District has begun taking orders for its annual native plant sale, with a large selection of native plant species at discounted prices.

The district offers a variety of native conifers, deciduous trees and shrubs. These are 1-2 years old bare-root seedlings and will be ready to go in the ground soon after pick-up. The orders will be filled in the order in which they were received, so get your requests in soon to ensure availability.

Native plants are adapted to the unique climate and soils of the Hood River valley. They require less water, fertilizer and other inputs to maintain. So with less effort and money your garden can thrive! Not to mention the benefits of enhanced wildlife habitat, soil stabilization and water conservation.

Check out the website at www. hoodriverswcd.org to download an order form and gather information on plant descriptions and site suitability.

For more information or guidance when making your selection, call 541-386-4588 or stop by our office at 3007 Experiment Station Road in Hood River. Purchases will be available for pick up on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8.