‘Thank you for your support’

Dan Pratt, board president of the Mosier Valley Senior Center, writes: “The Board of Directors of the Mosier Senior Center would like to thank all the people who so generously responded to our appeal for funding so that we could remain open. We are happy to report that we have raised sufficient funds to remain open through 2017. Thank you all for your support. May you have a happy and blessed year ahead.”

Pratt notes that the center has begun a Go Fund Me campaign to secure funding for 2018 and beyond; visit www.gofundme.com/save-the-mosier-senior-center to donate, or send contributions to Seniors of Mosier Valley, Inc., PO Box 123, Mosier, OR 97040.

The Mosier Senior Center is a 501c3 non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible.