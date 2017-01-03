Memoirist Carolyn Wood will facilitate a creative writing workshop called Writing Memories for the Next Generation on Jan. 10 at the Hood River Library.

The workshop will run from 3-4:30 p.m. and focus on developing a creative nonfiction piece.

In this workshop participants will explore how they can write to remember and to recapture childhood memories to share with another generation.



The group will look at a few short samples from other writers and then generate their own memory-material to mine for stories. Wood will lead a guided visualization of one experience from participants’ memory, and then the group will write for 20-25 minutes uninterrupted. Sharing is voluntary. The workshop will end with some ideas for continuing memory-writing practice.

In preparation for the workshop, participants are encouraged to bring one or two old photos that reflect a particular time in their lives that holds stories they want to share. Participants may also make a rough sketch of an early childhood neighborhood.

Wood’s book, “Tough Girl, “is a memoir about the author walking the Camino de Santiago and reawakening her youthful determination and resilience that took her to Rome and a Gold medal at the 1960 Olympics. Wood, born and raised in Portland, still lives in her family home. She is a retired English teacher who spent more than 30 years encouraging students to write and is now taking her own advice, although often she’d rather be practicing yoga, or be outdoors tending her bees and garden, or hiking backroads and mountain trails. Wood’s work has appeared in Teachers as Writers and Elohi Gadugi Journal. This is her first book. For more information, visit www. toughgirlmemoir.com.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.