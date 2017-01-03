Yesteryears: Parents sign petitions seeking lower speed limits in Odell in 1967

1917 — 100 years ago

Alumni of Hood River High School enjoyed their annual reunion held Saturday in the new High School building. About 100 sat down to supper, which was prepared in the domestic science department. Afterwards toasts were responded to by members of the facility and some of the more ancient of the alumni.

1927 — 90 years ago





There was a big delegation of ranchers from the Tucker hill section at the county court session on Wednesday. The deputation presented a petition, which bore many signatures, asking that Tucker hill be relocated on a five percent grade and declared a market road project. Tucker hill is too well known to residents of this section to need any description, except that it is a much used road with an extremely steep gradient and has been the scene of many accidents, some of them serious. From the north end, it is approached on a very sharp curve. For several years, there has been much agitation on the part of growers living in this district to have the grade relocated.

VEBATIM: Snow Flurry Came One Day Too Late Old Man Winter Arrived Saturday, Instead of Christmas Day — Chinook Spoiled Job Old Man Winter made his first appearance in town and the lower valley this season last Saturday, and, by being 24 hours late, he disappointed those who can only think of a real Yuletide in terms of icicles and snow-draped trees. But, by nightfall Saturday, the visitor had done a fairly good job of decorating in his own chilly style and, out in the valley, the landscape was about as Christmassy as any who were comfortably stretched out before a log fire could well wish. It was a different story, however, with those who had to travel by car over the slick pavement and many a motorist, before he gained the top of the hill roads, wished that the tire treads were newer or that he had played his hunch and put on chains before leaving downtown. But there were no accidents, and the thrills gave drivers an opportunity to impress on folks at home what a tough time they had endured on the road. Those who were around early enough Sunday morning enjoyed a beautiful, if wintery, landscape, but before noon a warm west wind asserted itself, much of the snow slithered off trees and, by nightfall, about an inch of wet show was still showing in orchards. — Hood River News, January 1, 1937

1937 — 80 years ago

If you chance to meet E. Gould of the River road, beyond Tucker Bridge, it would be well to be very certain about your data before you let yourself in on an argument with him on weather or events during the past 50 years. For Gould has, during this period, maintained a daily record of important news and other events and, by constant reference, is well posted. The diary was started at Chattfield, Minn., when Gould was 20 years of age, and never a day has gone by without an entry of some more or less important event. The first entry is on New Year’s Day, 1887.

1947 — 70 years ago

The Talbot Electric Company is now located in the new Van Ripe building, 1412 12th Street, and Mardon Talbot states that, within a few days, he will be carrying extensive stocks of electric equipment, including a long range of smaller household appliances, table lamps and a complete line of electric blubs of all wattages. The plant for the rebuilding and repairing of motors of all sizes will be located in the new location, and electrical installation work will, as hitherto, be featured.

1957 — 60 years ago

Eby’s Food Store at 213 Oak Street is closing out its grocery business Jan. 13, reports Willis E. “Doc” Eby, owner of the retail firm operated on Oak since 1941. Eby reports that his lease of locker space terminates Feb. 1 and access to the lockers will be maintained until that date. Eby said yesterday he has no plans after closing out the merchandise in a sale and directing the vacating of lockers. Eby moved to Hood River in 1925 from Salem, where he began working in the grocery business at the age of 12.

1967 — 50 years ago

Some 50 petitioners seeking to slow traffic down on a Wy’east – Odell road were gaining a response, but learning that the wheels of government turn slowly. In November 1966, concerned parents circulated a petition asking for posted speed limits on Summit Road between Weber Corner and Dittbenner Corner. They also asked that Odell, Wy’east and Mid Valley School signs include a posted speed of 20 miles per hour. Summit Road runs past Odell elementary school, and some of the parents claimed there were 26 children who walk from Wy’east Drive and Highway 282 onto Summit Road to and from the Odell grade school.

1977 — 40 years ago

The Dethman Ridge bridge over Neal Creek is considered structurally unsound, Hood River County Commissioners learned Monday night. The county board voted to seek federal assistance to build a new bridge. “Bigger pieces of firefighting equipment can’t even cross the bridge,” revealed County Public Works Director Ron Merry. Merry brought the problem to the attention of the commission in hopes they would allow him to begin seeking aid to remodel or replace the bridge. The commission gave Merry the formal go-ahead.

1987 — 30 years ago

Two new stretches of rail awaited their first test here on the Union Pacific main line at Hood River Tuesday after a double derailment ripped up tracks on Sunday. A first derailment stacked up 18 freight cars about two miles east of Hood River at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, then as a train crew headed toward Portland with part of the train not involved in the derailment, the second mishap sent four cars and a caboose off the tracks just west of Hood River below the Vagabond motel bluff about 6:40 p.m. Sunday. About 1,800 feet of track had to be replaced east of Hood River. The second derailment involved a shorter section of the track, but information on the length wasn’t available. In both cases, wheels were blamed. No hazardous materials were involved.

1997 — 20 years ago

The second blow of a one-two winter storm punch landed hard on the Columbia Gorge over the weekend. Snow, sleet and ice coated most of the Mid-Columbia area, closing both I-84 in Oregon and Highway 14 in Washington and creating hazardous driving conditions everywhere. No major traffic accidents were reported in or around Hood River as of Monday morning. A tractor-trailer rig jackknifed on I-84 Sunday, Dec. 29, between Rowena and Mosier, requiring traffic to be diverted onto the old highway.

2007 — 10 years ago

Ron Rivers took over as chair of the Hood River County Commission on Monday with intent to “hit the ground running.” Next week, the Parkdale orchardist begins making the rounds to other public agencies to make introductions. His first stop will be the Cascade Locks City Council meeting on Monday. That visit will be followed by others to the Hood Council and port boards in both towns.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer