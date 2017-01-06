Annual Cooper Cup ski race enjoys fantastic conditions and fun comps

Competitors in this year’s Cooper Cup enjoyed sunshine, incredible conditions, and a carnival-like atmosphere (costumes are encouraged for competitors and spectators alike) at Cooper Spur Ski Area last weekend. The giant slalom course ran from the top of the Raceway run down through the bottom of The Face for more than 350 vertical feet. Racers young and old charged the course, duking it out for the top spot in four different age groups. Following the official race was a fun parents’ race that served as a fundraiser for Cooper Spur Alpine Team (formerly Cooper Spur Race Team).

The Cooper Cup is the culminating event of the four-day Cooper Camp — an annual skill-building event for skiers of all abilities that runs during winter break and is open to the community. This year, CSAT again was fortunate that there was enough snow to run Cooper Camp primarily at Cooper Spur Ski Area. Even with a day where the Homestead lift was down, campers made the most of their time at Cooper Spur and showed their grit by hiking the slopes all day long. For more information about CSAT or next year’s Cooper Camp. visit the CSAT website: cooperspuralpineteam.org.

Race results:

U8 Females: 1st: Willow Cohen; 2nd: Sage Lofgren; 3rd: Rosina Hart; 4th: Daisy Jones; 5th: Alyra Elliott.

U8 Males: 1st: Milo Bielen; 2nd: Watou Pfriem; 3rd: Wyatt Bahn; 4th: Cameron Beck; 5th: Harrison Kunkler.

U10 Female: 1st: Sky Vaivoda-Kerr; 2nd: Rubi Maki; 3rd: Jennica Rigert; 4th: Teagan Lynaugh; 5th: Tippen Adams.

U10 Male: 1st: Bridger Ames; 2nd: Oliver Hubler; 3rd: Ole Barrs; 4th: Sam Knoll; 5th: Fin van Rutledge.

U12 Female: 1st: Sutton Bell LeFever; 2nd: Elena Kaimaktchiev; 3rd: Izzy Bielen; 4th: Malina Bukovansky; 5th: Dylan Vaivoda-Kerr.

U12 Male: 1st: Peyton Wells; 2nd: Tyler Howell; 3rd: Kai Shays; 4th: Soren Ullrich; 5th: Lucas Elliott.

U14 Female: 1st: Marisa Rigert; 2nd: Annick Adams.

U14 Male: 1st: Christopher Hulber; 2nd: Bryn Heinemann; 3rd: Hayden Jacobson.